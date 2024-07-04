Ronnie Edwards has left Peterborough United for Southampton, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season, in a multi-million pound deal. The 21 year-old signed a long-term contract with the Saints on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about his future.Ronnie Edwards has left Peterborough United for Southampton, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season, in a multi-million pound deal. The 21 year-old signed a long-term contract with the Saints on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about his future.
Ronnie Edwards has left Peterborough United for Southampton, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season, in a multi-million pound deal. The 21 year-old signed a long-term contract with the Saints on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about his future.

Summer transfer window: Huddersfield Town close in on six-figure signing, Peterborough United lose star to Premier League side, MK Dons plot move for promotion-winner and Crewe Alexandra sign League One midfielder

Published 28th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 08:11 BST
Huddersfield Town are close to signing in-demand Bristol Rovers ace Antony Evans, according to a report by BristolLive. They are said to be in pole position ahead of Birmingham and Portsmouth for his signing.

Ronnie Edwards has left Peterborough United for Southampton, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season, in a multi-million pound deal. The 21 year-old signed a long-term contract with the Saints on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about his future.

League Two side MK Dons are in advanced talks with Crawley Town to sign their 28-year-old midfielder Liam Kelly, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. Kelly, who has just reached the 100 League Two appearances milestone, finished last season with 18 goal contributions in 40 matches for Crawley Town.

Crewe Alexandra has announced that midfielder Max Sanders has signed for the club from League One Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old midfielder only joined The O’s last summer but struggled with injuries throughout the season, and joins The Railwaymen on a two-year contract, becoming their fourth signing of the Summer Window.

