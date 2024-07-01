Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Monday July 1.
1. Joe Gubbins
Harrogate Town are keen on a move for Joe Gubbins following his exit from QPR, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X. Gubbins, 22, wasn’t offered a new deal by QPR at the end of last season and has subsequently become a free agent. His contract with the Championship side has officially expired now and he will be weighing up his next move in the game.Photo: Getty Images
2.
Josh Gordon has signed a two-year deal with the Saddlers. Gordon, who has had two spells at Bescot, one in 2018/21 and the second half of last campaign, joins the club for a third stint after leaving Burton Albion.Photo: Getty Images
3. Mike Eerdhuijzen (right)
Birmingham are set sign Sparta Rotterdam defender Mike Eerdhuijzen from Sparta Rotterdam, De Telegraaf are reporting. Eerdhuijzen is expected to be announced as a new Birmingham City player this week, with Blues set to pay around €2.5m for the Dutchman.Photo: Getty Images
4. Joel Randall
Peterborough United have rejected a ‘six-figure’ bid from probable League One promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers for attacking midfielder Joel Randall, according to reports. It’s not thought Posh are looking to sell Randall, although the 24 year-old is about to enter the last year of a four-year deal signed when he moved to London Road from Exeter for £1 million in August 2021.Photo: Getty Images : v
