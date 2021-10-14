Sunday footballers strike 47 goals in only seven games in Rugby & District League

.

There were goals galore in the Rugby & District Sunday Football league as a staggering 47 were scored in only seven games.

In Division One, Hillmorton continued to push for the top spot despite conceding their first goals of the season as they beat Braunston 6-2, whose scorers were Adam Basanko and Nathan Reynolds. Hillmorton won the game when Fola Fagbemi hit a hat-trick, Dale Linton scored two and Jay Lawes got in on the action too.

Rugby Borough Royals won 6-0 over The George to remain top. Matthew Houghton and Joe Vickers both hitting two, Matty Evans and a rare Drew Coleman goal rounding off the game.

The Bell and The Webb fought to a 3-3 draw. Ben Steele scoring all three for The Bell, with Charlie Whiteside and a Blaine Angel double securing a point for The Webb.

In Division Two, Caldecott Arms ran out 8-1 winners over Rugby Borough Oak. Andy Baker and Josh Walters both scoring twice, Rhys Medcraft, Owen Rimmer and Myke Grimes also on target.

Drayton Grange lost out to CRC 1st 4-2. Babucarr Jatta, Matt Gigante, Michael Blair and Evaristo de Melo all scoring for CRC.

Stag and Pheasant Newton beat Hillmorton Reserves 5-3. Liam Waleczek, Ryan Malt, Jake Cross and two for Tyler Cannell secured the three points for Stag and Pheasant.

Hillmorton’s scorers were Lawrence Watson and manager Andrew Gilroy who bagged two.

Rugby Red Lions bested Jolly Abbott 3-1. Red Lions goals coming from Chris Latham and two from Ryan Evans.

It’s back to cup action this week, with just one game in Division Three: London Calling Vets v CRC Vets.

Hospital Cup: Bar 8 FC v The George, Braunston v Dunchurch Vets, Caldecott Arms v Hillmorton Reserves, Drayton Grange v Red Lion Vets, Hillmorton 1st v The Webb, Jolly Abbott v GE Victoria Vets, Rugby Borough Royals v CRC 1st, Red Lion v Rugby Borough Vets, Stag and Pheasant Newton v Hillmorton Old Boys, The Bell v Rugby Borough Oak.

It’s still early days but a quick look at the tables see Hillmorton top with nine points from three games in Division One, with Rugby Borough Royals second after two wins out of two.

Division Two leaders CRC 1sts have nine points from five outings, with Rugby Borough Oak and Jolly Abbott next, both on six points.

For the Vets, CRC, Red Lion and Hillmorton Old Boys lead the way after two wins.

If anyone would like to become a referee, please contact the league for further information at [email protected]