Table-topping Valley all set to take on Buckby after bank holiday postponement

Rugby Town's hopes of further extending their lead at the top of the table were dashed by the postponement of Monday's away game at Cogenhoe United.

Action from Rugby Borough's 1-0 win over Burton Park Wanderers on Monday night. Picture courtesy of Brian Dainty Photography

The UCL Premier Division South's only scheduled fixture of the New Year holiday weekend fell foul of the wet weather that had passed through the region a couple of days previously, with the Northamptonshire club's pitch adjudged to be waterlogged at the morning inspection.

Instead, Rugby will be looking to at least protect their 10-point advantage over the chasing pack this Saturday when they entertain bottom side Long Buckby at Butlin Road.

Carl Adams' side go into the local derby in impressive, free-scoring form.

The Valley have recorded successive five-goal victories over Coventry United and Lutterworth Town in their last two outings.

Jordan Wilson's Boxing Day brace against former club Lutterworth made it nine goals in just eight starts for him since joining Valley and also created a three-way tie at the top of Town's league scoring chart alongside David Kolodynski and Ryan Seal.

Adams reflected on the impact made by the 25-year-old striker since his arrival from the Swifts in October.

He said: "Jordan's been a great signing for us.

"Not only has he come in and scored goals from the off, but the increased competition for places that he's created has spurred on others too and we have become more prolific up-front as a whole."

Despite their lofty status, Town's boss did not rule out further comings and goings in 2023 and he continued: "Although we've had a great first half of the campaign, we expect Coventry Sphinx and Newport Pagnell will close the points between us and them with their games in-hand, so we're always looking out for players that have the necessary quality and mentality to allow us to kick-on further."

Rugby host a side this weekend that currently prop up the division with just two wins all season – the last of which coming in mid-September, while their two nearest challengers Sphinx and Newport face potentially tougher challenges in trips to two mid-table outfits Oadby and Easington.

Rugby Borough started the new year with a 1-0 home win over Burton Park Wanderers in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One on Monday night.

Halim Halim scored the only goal of the game from the spot after Adam Shaw was fouled on the stroke of half-time.

