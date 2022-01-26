The chase for honours is on! Leamington & District Sunday League round-up

.

Weekly Round-up for Sunday 23 January 2022.

It’s week 19 and it’s a weekend of League action and we start as usual with Division 1

Blackdown 1 Heathcote Athletic 1

A tight game as expected here and an early Josh Shirley goal for Blackdown was cancelled out before half time by a reply from Musa Sabo. The second half remained goalless and so a point apiece.

HRI Wellesbourne 0 Leamington FC Vets 2

The Vets close up on the veg boys at the top of the table, and the chase for honours is really on! The Vets wasted their first opportunity when awarded a penalty after 13 minutes, for a flailing arm which saw the Veg boys go down to ten men. The resulting penalty saw Ross Jackson’s effort denied by the diving HRI keeper. The half was almost over before Andrew Maguire managed to slot home on forty-one minutes, it stemmed from route one with a long kick out from keeper Richards, flicked on by Martin Thompson for Maguire who delicately beat the advancing keeper. The second half remained tight and the Vets didn’t have it all their own way. With nine minutes left on the clock HRI gave away a freekick on the edge of the box. Maguire struck it well but it came back off the bar to Adebola who polished off the rebound. Three valuable points to the Vets and the title race is well and truly on in Division 1.

Khalsa 0 Long Itchington 0

Two good sides still looking at possible honours and the resulting rarity of a Sunday League nil-nil draw not helpful to either side. Khalsa full of confidence after last week could not overcome the Long Men looking to get back into League form after their Cup defeat last week. The battle for honours continues!

Leamington Hibernian 1 Bishops Itchington 3

Bishops back to form and Hibs paid the price this week. Jack Marsden with the second fastest goal of the day here and it put Hibs ahead after only two minutes. Callum Bell made it all square shortly before half-time. The second half remained close until the latter stages when Thomas O'Callaghan popped up with fifteen minutes to go to give the visitors the advantage, and five minutes later Johnny Adair wrapped it all up and the points went home to Bishops. Hibs have games in hand and are still title contenders, and Bishops can still stir the pot.

We move on to Division 2

Chadwick End 7 Radford Albion 0

Chadwick were too strong for Radford here and Oliver Manoochehri led the way with four goals, grabbing his hat-trick before half time. Terrance Morton also added a first half strike. Sam Lange popped up with ten minutes to go and George Wishart rounded it off with three minutes left on the clock.

Ettington Rovers 5 Dynamo Leamington 6

An unbelievable game here! Ettington Rovers stormed into a three – nil lead inside the first ten minutes! Jordan Robinson and a Matt Toms brace giving the home side a tremendous start. Dynamo pulled a couple back before half time through Ryan Woodward and Ashley Rowley. The second half fizzed with action. Six goals in a twenty-five minute spell and Rowley scored three of them! First, Tom Gardner extended the Ettington lead. Three minutes later and Rowley slotted home a penalty to reduce the arrears. Jordan Robinson then popped one in to restore the Ettington advantage again. Five minutes later and Rowley was back with another closing the gap again. With only eight minutes left Rowley got his fourth to make it all square, and three minutes later up popped Marco Ciuffini to steal the points for the visitors. A real eleven-goal thriller!

Princethorpe 1 Engine FC 3

The Engine continue their fine run to maintain their position at the top of the table. Princethorpe had a Jake Allies-Proctor consolation on the hour mark, but two first half goals from Charlie Cleaver and Stanley Moss had them trailing. William Benton then scored a third for the Engine and sealed the points. It’s not all over yet but the title is within grasp!

We move on to Division 3

Cubbington FC 0 Leamington Hibernian Reserves 6

Hibs continue their 100% record here as they eased past Cubbington, with Harry Davies leading the charge with a hat-trick, and Mitchell Williams, Jake Byrne and Joshua Johal with the other goals. With lots of games in hand can Hibs generate the points to take the title?

Foresters 0 Hampton Magna 15 (fifteen)

Foresters have been struggling lately but continue to show commitment. Magna were ruthless and they took advantage from the first minute when Ashley Turnbull put them ahead with the fastest goal of the day in the first minute. Turnbull went on to complete his hat-trick. Nick Hill chipped in with four of his own. James Footman also grabbed four. Ryan Leahy, Jordan O'Keeffe, Matthew Compton and James Otton all got in on the goal-scoring action.

Harbury 1 Sporting Foresters 3

A game of two halves here as Sporting took an early lead through Felix Nobes after five minutes and then strikes from Ryan Baghria and Ethan Poole had made it 3-0 by half time. The only goal of the second half came within five minutes of the re-start from Ruben Bastos to give Harbury some hope but that was all it was. Harbury lose ground at the top of the table and the chasing pack close up to put the squeeze on them.

Radford Semele Social Club 3 Kenilworth Royal Oak 4

A late Jeremy Simmons brace which included a penalty kick completed the Royal Oak victory here. An own goal and a William Harte strike providing the other Oak goals, while Lee Watton, Kyle Heath and Jordan Bedford got the goals for Radford.

Warwick Printing 8 (eight) Napton 1

A Stuart Dyson consolation for Napton here on the hour mark, but the Printers had already grabbed the headlines. Conor Smith let the way with a hat-trick. Robbie Stephens and Cory Turner got a brace apiece and Josh Tiff added the other.

We move on to Division 4

Bulldog 1 Southam Sporting 2

Sporting continue their climb up the Table with a hard fought win here. Mark Hickey put the home side ahead after twenty minutes from the penalty spot. Joshua Thomas made it all square on the stroke of half time. The second half was a tense affair and it looked like both teams would share the spoils until Darren Martin popped up with two minutes to go to give Sporting a last-minute winner.

HRI Wellesbourne Res 0 Long Itchington Reserves 2

A goal in each half was enough for the Long Men here as they remain in the mix at the top. William Morby opened the scoring with a spot kick on thirty minutes and Alfie Wardle sealed the game with a somewhat fortuitous looping cross/shot that dropped in at the far past.

Sporting Club de Stratford 2 Kenilworth Wardens 2

Toby Wells put Wardens ahead, but Charlie Stevens got Stratford back on level terms shortly before half-time. Wardens thought they’d done enough after Dan Twigger’s penalty put them ahead again, but with four minutes left on the clock, Stratford were also awarded a penalty, which George Dick converted, so both sides shared a point apiece.

Stockton 4 Cubbington Albion 4

John Ahearne put Stockton ahead after just ten minutes, but Dan Bates got Albion back on level terms five minutes later, followed quickly by Billy Gatfield grabbing Albion’s second not long after. Albion looked set to take a lead into the half-time break, but a Malachy Rose equalised for Stockton on the stroke of half-time. It remained two apiece for much of the second-half before a Malachy Rose added his second to give Stockton a 3-2 lead with ten minutes to go. Albion were awarded a penalty in the 85th minute, which Billy Gatfield converted to level the game again, but there was more still to come! Daniel Brown grabbed what looked to be a winner for Stockon in the 90th minute, but Albion didn’t give up and Ross Quartermaine grabbed the equaliser deep into injury time to make it 4-4.

Upper Lighthorne 2 Whitnash Sports & Social Club 2