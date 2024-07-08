3 . Alex Cairns

Leeds United have made a move to re-sign goalkeeper Alex Cairns from Salford City, according to a report by Football Insider. Cairns, 31, remains under contract at Salford City in League Two under former Whites assistant boss Karl Robinson and his deal with the North West outfit expires in June 2025. However, he is now being linked with a surprise switch back to Elland Road this summer.Photo: Getty Images