Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Monday July 8.
1. Macaulay Langstaff
Millwall have announced the signing of Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff on a permanent deal. the Lions have paid a six-figure sum, which is reliant on add-ons, to secure the 27-year-old from the League Two side. Langstaff won the Golden Boot in League Two last season after scoring 28 goals.Photo: Getty Images
2. Max Dean
French side Toulouse are preparing a seven-figure bid for MK Dons attacker Max Dean, as reported by Football Insider. Dean has only been at Stadium MK for 18 months, but he’s impressed hugely. That form alerted Toulouse as early as January last year, and it’s now understood they’re preparing their £1 million bid for the youngster.Photo: Getty Images
3. Alex Cairns
Leeds United have made a move to re-sign goalkeeper Alex Cairns from Salford City, according to a report by Football Insider. Cairns, 31, remains under contract at Salford City in League Two under former Whites assistant boss Karl Robinson and his deal with the North West outfit expires in June 2025. However, he is now being linked with a surprise switch back to Elland Road this summer.Photo: Getty Images
4. Harrison Burrows
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed that Harrison Burrows is likely to depart London Road this summer, despite Preston North End having a bid turned down for his services last week. Sheffield United have been linked the strongest to the left-back, with the Peterborough Telegraph claiming that the 22-year-old has agreed personal terms and passed a medical at Bramall Lane already.Photo: Getty Images
