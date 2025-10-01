The Sky Blues have won their last six games to open up a five point cushion on third-placed Millwall .

Middlesborough, Bristol City and Stoke are doing their best to keep up with Coventry’s pace.

There’s plenty more twists and turns to come of course with quick defeats for Coventry potentially bunching the table up again. So who are the two sides who will be definitely be playing Premier League football next season? This is how the Opta supercomputer thinks it will turn out.