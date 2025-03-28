These figures suggest Derby County will need a bigger wage budget if they are to compete further up the table.These figures suggest Derby County will need a bigger wage budget if they are to compete further up the table.
These figures suggest Derby County will need a bigger wage budget if they are to compete further up the table.

These are said to be the 2024/25 player wage bills for every club in the Championship - see where Coventry City, West Brom, Blackburn Rovers and Watford rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:53 BST
This is how much every club in the Championship is rumoured to be spending on player wages right now.

The figures have been published by the salarysport.com website, with the website citing their sources as press releases, news & articles, online encyclopedias & databases and industry experts & insiders.

And if the figures are to be believed then it provides an interesting guide into which clubs should be doing better and those who are punching above their weight this season.

Here’s who the company says are the biggest spenders in the Championship. (The figures run from lowest to highest wage bills and are published by an independent provider as of March 26).

£7,703,748

1. Portsmouth

£7,703,748 Photo: Getty Images

£9,473,724

2. Plymouth Argyle

£9,473,724 Photo: Getty Images

£9,937,772

3. Oxford United

£9,937,772 Photo: Getty Images

£10,315,188

4. Coventry City

£10,315,188 Photo: Getty Images

