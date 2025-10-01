Boro sit top of the table and with a five point lead on the third-placed Sky Blues, having played a game more.

Former Coventry boss Mark Robins has quickly turned things around at Stoke City, with his new club second in the early Championship table.

Brilstol City and Leicester City have both responded well to their setbacks last season, while Preston have had a strong start and look set for an improved season.

It’s going to be a highly competive race for promotion. So who are the three sides who will be playing League One football next season? This is how the Opta supercomputer thinks it will turn out.

1 . Middlesbrough 77.76pts Photo: Getty Images

2 . Coventry City 74.52pts Photo: Getty Images

3 . Leicester City 71.71 Photo: Getty Images