Third cup final decided in the last minute in Leamington's Sunday League

Division 4 Cup champions Kenilworth Wardens

BY MARK ROWLATT

Kenilworth Wardens triumphed 2-1 over Bulldog in the Tracey Thomas Leamington & District Sunday League’s Division 4 Cup Final (sponsored by Spa Trophies).

In another good silverware decider, the first half was quite tense and it took 30 minutes for Andy Legg gave Wardens the lead.

Bulldog, Division 4 Cup runners-up

Bulldog were always threatening and it was no surprise when Abhishek Paul whipped over a cross to the far post and Mark Hickey powered home his header.

The second half remained tight and chances were few and far between. Wardens were denied by Bulldog keeper Bushnell on more than one occasion. Bulldog were also pressing and had chances.

It was going to penalty kicks until the final minute when Joe Feraz scored to break the Bulldog hearts.

The trophy was presented by Craig Stickles, League Sponsor.

Round-up:

Weekly round up for week ending Sunday 24th April 2022. It’s week 31 and we start with the midweek games played on Wednesday 20 April 2022

Division 3

Hampton Magna 6 Radford Semele Social Club 0

An amazing hat trick here for Aaron Dickens. He scored in the first minute , got his second after half an hour and added his third in the very last minute. Matthew Hughes added a brace and an own goal rounded it all off.

Leamington Hibernian Reserves 3 Warwick Printing 4

Hibs reserves lose again and The Printers move six points clear at the top of the Table. The Printers took a three nil lead before thirty minutes had passed via a Jason Thompson strike and a Conor Smith brace. Hibs pulled two back before half time through a Jack Avery brace. Conor McKay made it all square with twenty minutes to go, but with five minutes left on the clock Smith struck his third to take the points back to Warwick. Hibs may have games in hand but form has dipped. Can they hold on?

We move on to Division 4

Kenilworth Wardens 2 Wellesbourne Wanderers 2

A Joel Giblin brace for Wellesbourne was split by two second half goals from Dan Twigger and Ethan Price to give both teams a point each. The Top of Division 4 is now decided and Cubbington Albion have the Champions Title. Wanderers are runners up .

We move on to Sunday’s League action now and we start as usual in Division 1

Leamington FC Vets 4 Blackdown 2

A closer game than the scoreline suggests here but the Vet’s take the points. Andy Hood opened the scoring running through and a fine finish. Ross Jackson made it two ten minutes later after a long ball from Scott Turner , Jackson controls turns and finishes. Just before the break and Martin Thompson makes it three. A lovely move starting from Keller in goal, down the left Jorma Seabourne holds off his man lays it in to Jackson who feeds Adebola and his cross is met by Thompson to tap home. Blackdown fought back in the second half and were rewarded when Jamie Campton pounced inside the box to fire home. Blackdown were then awarded a penalty. Saved by Keller and the rebound cleared away by Turner. The Vet’s grab another after another neat passing move involving Hoody, Thompson, and Adebola. Ross Jackson fires it into the net. Goal of the game came in the eighty third minute. A Blackdown free kick twenty five yards out. Liam Blake with a top draw finish into the top corner giving Keller no chance.

We move on to Division 2

Ettington Rovers 4 Chadwick End 0

A surprising result here as the second placed side in the table are undone in the first half by lowly Ettington. Glen Matthew, George Buckingham and Tom Coles all getting on the scoresheet before half time. Chadwick were finally put to the sword by Matt Toms on the hour mark.

Khalsa Reserves 2 Engine FC 1

Another surprise here as top of the table Engine lose for only the second time this season to two late strikes from Khalsa. Luke Warby the khalsa hero with two goals in a fifteen minute spell. Charlie Woodward had given Engine the lead shortly before half time but Khalsa take the points

We move on to Division 3

Cubbington FC 2 Radford Semele Social Club 1

Another second half come back here and Cubbington have Luke Swinnerton to thank for his late brace! David Ramsey had given Radford the lead on the half hour mark.

Foresters 0 Warwick Printing 3

A hat-trick in fifteen minutes here for Jason Thompson maintains the Printers lead at the top of the table. Hibs have games in hand but are six points behind.

Leamington Hibernian Reserves 8 Napton 0

This was all one way traffic as Hibs start to use up their final fixtures in the race for top slot. Mitchell Williams led the way with a hat trick. Reece Rawlings, Jack Avery, Harry Hartin, Ricci Goldswain and David Jones also getting in on the act.

We finish as usual with Division 4