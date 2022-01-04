Third home win in row for Racing Club Warwick beating Lye Town

Racing Club Warwick players celebrate Costelus Lautaru scoring against Lye Town

Racing Club Warwick notched a third straight home win against a solid Lye Town to see in 2022 in style in front of another good crowd at Townsend Meadow.

Following the Christmas win over Highgate which saw three stunning goals in the 2-1 win the Racers went into the New Year game in good form and another attendance of over 300 hopeful of the form continuing.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racing were without Eli Bako with Covid so Hannibal Salami came back into the side and he partnered Danny Murphy up front for Warwick.

In slight contrast to the Highgate game this was a midfield battle with few clear cut chances with Dan Crane in the Racers goal snuffing out any half chances coming his way and the Racing back four led by the impressive centre-half pairing of Ricardo Dudley and Cal Templeton. Long-range efforts from Chris Mayuba and Salami and one from Lye's Bradley Maslen-Jones were the only real shots on goal in a first half dominated in the middle where Charlie Jones pulled the strings for Warwick breaking up Lye attacks and turning over possession effectively throughout.

Second half and the game opened up a bit more. Ben Billingham hit a free-kick which Crane saved to his right and Murphy headed wide for Racing before Josh Steele put a free-kick over the bar. Racing were looking more threatening now and Charlie Jones fed Mayuba whos first touch brought him inside to curl one just over from outside the box. Elie Ikwa and Miracle Okafor were introduced and it almost paid off immediately when Lautaru's cross was met by Okafor but his shot was charged down on the six yard line.

It was a Lye free-kick that started the move for Racing's winner though. Billingham's effort was cleared by forward Murphy and Mayuba hit a fine long ball for Okafor to chase down. After beating his man a back-heel into Steele who sent over a delightful deep cross for Lautaru to cleverly volley home to the delight of the crowd.