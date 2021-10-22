Time for Leamington to put some points on the board, says manager Paul Holleran

Leamington picked up their last league point in a 1-1 draw at Hereford on September 25 and after their FA Cup run and free weekend are keen to add to their tally in their two games this week Picture by Sally Ellis

With a busy month ahead for Leamington, manager Paul Holleran is keen to get back into league action and put some points on the board.

After their Emirates FA Cup run was ended by Kettering in a third qualifying round replay, the Brakes had last weekend off.

But they’re now ready for the trip to Darlington tomorrow to resume their Vanarama National League North campaign.

Then, on Tuesday, Farsley Celtic will be the visitors to the Your Co-op Community Stadium.

“The week off has given us a bit of a breather,” said Holleran.

“We’ve had a gym session and come back to training this week with a double session, Tuesday and Thursday to prepare for Darlington.

“Unfortunately there’s a few coughs and colds, which isn’t helping but we’re getting everyone back up to speed.

“I think mentally the FA Cup took a bit out of us as well, so we’ve got our National League North heads back on to pick up some points and stabilise where we are in the table.

“We’ve had a run of away games so it will be nice to get back at home on Tuesday.

“This week’s games, Darlington and Farsley are both tough games against different kinds of opposition.

“The scoreboard has stood still for a while, so it’s important that we keep it ticking over.

“With our FA Cup games and free week it’s stuttered a bit, but in the next month there’s a lot of league games and a lot of points at stake.”

Leamington last added to their tally on September 25 in a 1-1 draw at Hereford, before the two FA Cup games and lost their most recent league game 2-0 at Guiseley on October 9.

Brakes are 13th in the table on 10 points from eight games, with Darlington just one place above, on goal difference after nine outings.

Farsley are 16th with nine from nine.

Brakes’ busy month continues next Saturday (October 30) hosting their FA Cup conquerers Kettering Town.