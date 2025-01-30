Time running out for Rugby Town as boss King eyes 'quality' additions

Rugby Town's top scorer Trey Charles is available again after suspenion (Picture: Martin Pulley)

​With only 13 games of the season remaining, time is running out if Rugby Town are to salvage their Step Four status after their latest league defeat at Coleshill at the weekend.

Valley boss Ian King is fully aware of the task facing him, as he reflected on his opening month in charge.

King said: "The pattern's clear in the seven games we've had so far, and whilst we've been competitive throughout and results could have gone either way, we've just lacked that extra bit of quality at both ends."

It was another single goal margin defeat for Town at Pack Meadow, with Coleshill's Sam Tye settling the game with his 56th minute strike.

Overall it was a closely-contested affair, although the hosts looked the more potent force with Valley struggling to break down the well-organised opposition.

In what proved the decisive moment, Will Ronald's poor crossfield pass was taken on by Ben Usher-Shipway to slip the ball onto Tye to tuck home.

Town keeper Paul Hathaway had earlier pulled off an excellent point-blank stop to deny Jack Concannon, with Hathaway also doing well to prevent Alex McSkeane from doubling the advantage when another defensive error left him through on goal.

Rugby's best chances all came in the second period, with Jahvan Davidson-Miller firing over, Chris Clements's free-kick kept out by Tyrese Warmington's diving save, and Keiron Berry also missing the target from a decent position late on.

King added: "I'm working hard to try and make additions that could give us the little bit extra we need, but it's a very difficult time of the season to bring in the right type of player.

"However to their credit, the spirit amongst the current squad is still very strong and positive.

"They continue to work hard in training and are taking on board what we are asking of them. It's clear there's been a massive improvement, but we know that we have to translate that into results as soon as possible."

Town host eighth-placed Wellingborough Town on Saturday, before facing three other teams in and around the lower portion of the table - Rushden, Hinckley and Lye.

King welcomes back top scorer Trey Charles at the weekend after suspension, and midfielder Micah Edwards may be available.