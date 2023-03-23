Title-chasing Valley are facing a tense finish after dropping more points

With Rugby Town dropping more points at the weekend, it is going to be a tense finish to their United Counties League Premier Division South campaign as they look to end a five-year stay at Step 5 of the non-League pyramid, writes Jon Venner.

Valley’'s 4-4 draw at Oadby Town GNG last Saturday saw them relinquish a lead three times at a soggy Riverside Ground, with Caine Elliott’s penalty levelled up five minutes before half-time when Tyrel Francis took advantage of a Matt Hill slip-up to score.

There was still time for Rugby to establish a two-goal by the interval though, with Luke English and Jordan Wilson on target.

But this was wiped out by two Oadby goals within two minutes from Jay Bruce and Lotredge Muteera mid-way through the second period.

Caine Elliott opened the scoring from the penalty spot but Rugby Town could only manage a 4-4 draw at GNG Oadby Town last weekend. Picture by Martin Pulley

However, Valley sub Tom Fielding’s first touch of the game was soon regaining the visitors the lead, but the home side equalised again through a Blake Boulter header on 80 minutes.

Oadby then almost secured a remarkable victory late on as they countered in numbers but were thwarted by an excellent Ben Whitehead tackle.

At the same time, Town’s closest rivals Coventry Sphinx were narrowing the gap between them to eight points with two late goals at home to Rothwell Corinthians, before shaving three more off the differential in coming from behind to see off rock-bottom Long Buckby 5-1 on Tuesday.

Sphinx have still played one less game than Rugby, with Carl Adams's side facing a tough challenge this Saturday when Newport Pagnell Town visit Butlin Road.

The Swans are fourth after sharing the points with third-placed Wellingborough in their midweek match-up, and Adams will be hoping that the 2022 FA Vase winners’ focus is on their semi-final in the same competition next weekend as he looks to get his side back on track again.

Rugby have won only one of their last four games following on from a club record-equalling 13 straight league victories throughout the winter, with Adams bolstering his squad this week by signing experienced striker Michael Taylor from Sutton Coldfield Town.

The 35-year-old played for Adams before at Stratford Town, with Solihull Moors, Worcester City, Tamworth, Bromsgrove Sporting, Stourbridge, Leamington and Halesowen Town also among his previous clubs.

