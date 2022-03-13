Titles all decided now in Rugby's Sunday Football League

.

With two weeks remaining of the league, the division one title was secured this week as Rugby Borough Royals hit 10 past Braunston. Charlie Whiteside struck SIX in the 10-0 victory. Jack Downes got a brace, Matthew Evans and Joe Vickers rounding off the goals.

Hillmorton beat bottom of the table Bar 8 FC 3-2. Despite plenty of chances for Bar 8, it was Hillmorton who struck first on 30 mins, Chris Halcrow equalised for Bar 8 direct from a corner on 43 mins. Hillmorton instantly hit back on half time. After the break Bar 8 kept the pressure on and equalised once again, this time through captain Will Hodgson and the Hillmorton keeper could only parry it in the roof of the net. After that, both teams had chances and the winning goal came from a stunning own goal that even Manchester United's Harry Maguire would be proud of, when Bar 8's Ali McCoist headed the ball and lobbed his own keeper to give the points to Hillmorton. Hillmorton's other scorers were Morgan Jamieson and Luke Martin.

The George Daventry beat The Bell 4-1 after being 1-0 down at half time. Scorers for The George were Kieran Spencer, Kyle Young, Ben Gatward and Dan Field. The Bell goal coming from Shaun Gosling.

Red Lion clinched the division two title in their debut season after beating Caldecott Arms 5-0. Adam Gould hit twice with Harry Dominy, Ben Watson and Sam Brake getting the points and vital win for Red Lion. The result means CRC 1st are into the playoff final against either The Bell or Bar 8.

Daventry Drayton Grange won 3-1 over Stag and Pheasant Newton. Kyle Dylan-Haynes got two for Drayton Grange with Josh Reeve adding the third. Jamie Reynolds-Wilkins scoring the consolation for Stag and Pheasant.

Rugby Borough Oak and Jolly Abbot shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Bailey Coblenz and Charlie Britton hitting the net for Jolly Abbot.

With CRC vets already champions, Red Lion vets kept their runner up hopes alive with a 4-3 win over Rugby Borough vets. Matthew Shey, Michael Bullock, Robert Crinigan and Iain Smith on target for Red Lion. Rugby Borough's scorers were Kevin O'Connor and a Nathaniel Thompson double.

Fixtures this week:

Division 1: Rugby Borough Royals V The Bell @ Kilsby Lane

Division 2: Caldecott Arms V Drayton Grange @ King George V playing field, Jolly Abbot V Rugby Borough Oak @ St Andrews RFC, Stag and Pheasant V Hillmorton Res @ Clifton playing fields.

Division 3: Dunchurch Vets V Hillmorton Old Boys

Top Scorers:

Division 1: Fola Fagbemi (Hillmorton) 22

Charlie Whiteside (Rugby Borough) 19

Blaine Angel (The Webb) 18

Division 2

Ben Walton (Red Lion) 16

Bailey Coblenz (Jolly Abbot) 13

Tom Bishop (Red Lion) 10

Sam Brake (Red Lion) 10

Chris Latham (Red Lion) 10

Matthew Houghton (Rugby Borough) 10

Division 3

Kevin O'Connor (Rugby Borough) 13

Kelvin Pugh (CRC) 13