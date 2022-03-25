Top-of-table game for Southam United hosting unbeaten Bicester Hallions

Southam United's Bobby Hancocks Park ground

Beaten 5-0 at home by Summertown Stars back in September, Southam United turned the tables in style in the reverse fixture in Oxfordshire on Saturday, chalking up their fourth win in a row, writes David Hucker.

The returning Jay Lawes opened the scoring in the 30th minute, notching his 12th goal of the season, to give Saints a half-time lead. Substitute Pat O’Brien doubled their advantage in the 80th and, with five minutes to go, another substitute, Daniel Long, wrapped up the three points.

“That was another great overall team performance against a dangerous side” said manager Richard Kay.

“Summertown score a lot of goals, so it was about being defensively solid, playing within our shape and structure, and being organised. You can’t be loose against Summertown as they flood forward and I knew that, if we could stay organised, we would create chances.

“We created so many clear cut chances but, although we ran out comfortable winners in the end, not being clinical could have cost us. We should have been four or five up at half-time.

“We have dominated most games this season, even those we have lost. In the end our fitness, sharpness and quality told to kill the game off, but we need to be more ruthless when we are so dominant.”

Player of the Match was Ryan Harris.

With Eynsham Association having withdrawn from the league and their results expunged, Saints are now level on points with second-placed Kennington Athletic, with a game in hand.

A fourth clean sheet coupled with 13 goals scored has improved their goal difference, but they will be put to the test tomorrow ( Saturday) when they entertain unbeaten Bicester Hallions.

The league leaders need just four more points to secure the title and, whilst they are unlikely to be caught, a win for Saints would make life interesting.

“We can look forward to a fantastic game at BHP Saturday. It doesn’t come any bigger at any level than two teams playing for promotion or a league title” said Kay. “We need to believe we can still fight for the title and anything can happen in football.”