Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cubbington through to the Sunday Amateur Cup (formerly Sunday Junior)_2024 - 2025 Quarter-Final.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have one game to report on this week, as Cubbington FC entertained Hatton (TL) FC first team from the Burton and District Sunday Football League Premier Division.

Hatton currently sit mid-table and were clearly a class act and were not going to roll over easily. Cubbington fell behind early on following a mix up in defence which saw the ball trickle over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was pretty even and both ends saw action but no further goals in the first half. Just before the break and Hatton went down to 10 men after a player was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Only a handful of games went ahead in the HKL League

The second half saw Cubbington pressing for an equaliser, and it was only down to the Hatton keeper who made several super saves that kept the visitors ahead.

Eventually the pressure told, and two minutes into stoppage time and a goalmouth melee, the ball fell at Jon Spencer's feet, and he stabbed the ball home.

No more time for any more goals so it went to penalty kicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A thrilling game was followed by a thrilling penalty shoot-out. Both Woolerton and Smith from Cubbington missed match-winning opportunities, but Goalkeeper, Sean "Scottish" Wilson kept Cubbington in the game with three fine saves

Cubbington eventually won 10 -9 on pens. A great result for the Cubbington lads who move into the Quarter Final stage of the competition in their first season of entering.