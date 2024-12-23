Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League

By Mark Rowlatt
Contributor
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:29 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 16:32 GMT
Cubbington through to the Sunday Amateur Cup (formerly Sunday Junior)_2024 - 2025 Quarter-Final.

We have one game to report on this week, as Cubbington FC entertained Hatton (TL) FC first team from the Burton and District Sunday Football League Premier Division.

Hatton currently sit mid-table and were clearly a class act and were not going to roll over easily. Cubbington fell behind early on following a mix up in defence which saw the ball trickle over the line.

The game was pretty even and both ends saw action but no further goals in the first half. Just before the break and Hatton went down to 10 men after a player was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Only a handful of games went ahead in the HKL LeagueOnly a handful of games went ahead in the HKL League
The second half saw Cubbington pressing for an equaliser, and it was only down to the Hatton keeper who made several super saves that kept the visitors ahead.

Eventually the pressure told, and two minutes into stoppage time and a goalmouth melee, the ball fell at Jon Spencer's feet, and he stabbed the ball home.

No more time for any more goals so it went to penalty kicks.

A thrilling game was followed by a thrilling penalty shoot-out. Both Woolerton and Smith from Cubbington missed match-winning opportunities, but Goalkeeper, Sean "Scottish" Wilson kept Cubbington in the game with three fine saves

Cubbington eventually won 10 -9 on pens. A great result for the Cubbington lads who move into the Quarter Final stage of the competition in their first season of entering.

