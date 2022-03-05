Turner on target as Leamington pick up point at Boston United

Dan Turner opened the scoring. Photo: Sally Ellis

Skipper Luke Shiels continued his goalscoring run to salvage a point for Boston United against visitors Leamington.

Dan Turner's first-half finish had the Brakes on track for just their second away win of the National League North season.

But a second-half header from the defender - his fifth in as many home games - earned the Pilgrims a share of the spoils.

Boston had the advantage of the strong southerly wind in the first half. But while you may have expected the hosts to pepper the Brakes' goal, it was the visitors who created the chances in a mostly forgettable stop-start first half.

Marcus Dewhurst made an important save as Kelsey Mooney slipped Turner free, blocking the goalbound effort as the Brakes carved out the first chance of the afternoon.

When the two reversed roles, Mooney rounded Dewhurst, only for the angle to get tighter and his effort hitting the side netting.

But that Mooney-Turner partnership paid off with 19 minutes played, the latter getting in behind the backline and volleying beyond the helpless United keeper.

United's only effort of the first half was Scott Duxbury's hopeful long ranger, comfortably collected by Callum Hawkins.

There was a little more urgency from the hosts as they began the second half, but it was at the other end where Dewhurst was called upon again to tip away Devon Kelly-Evans' goalbound corner after it caught the breeze.

Boston's first corner brought their first goal as Shiels made ity fiver goals in five home games, the defender steeping to bravely head home Joe Leesley's testing inswinger.

Hawkins parried Danny Elliott's stinger but made amends but diverting the ball as Scott Pollock looked ready to pounce and suddenly there was some life to the game.

Back came the Brakes but Dewhurst got enough on the ball to keep out Stephen Morley's free kick.

The final 20 minutes saw both sides go through the motions, huff and puff but fail to create any clear-cut chances.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Duxbury, Platt, Garner (Tootle HT), Shiels, Elliott, Abbott (Preston 754), Leesley, Byrne, Pollock, Hanson (Massanka 80); Subs (not used): Thanoj, Sault.

LEAMINGTON: Hawkins, Meredith, Morley, Clarke, Morrison, Lane, Turner (Parker 80), Walker, Mooney (English 88), Edwards, Kelly-Evans; Subs (not used): Wilding, Gittings, Mace.

REF: Ben Wyatt.