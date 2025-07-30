Two more sign up for Leamington as season edges nearer

Ex-Leamington man Jack Edwards (left) tackles Ant Lynn during the friendly with RC Warwick. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Leamington FC added two more new faces to their squad this week as the new season edges ever closer.

​The Brakes will open their National League North campaign at Curzon Ashton on August 9 and will host Tamworth on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly.

And boss Paul Holleran has been busy continuing to strengthen his squad ahead of the big kick-off.

One of those to sign is midfielder Hisham Chiha, who has recently spent time with Coleshill Town and Boldmere St Michaels having come through the West Bromwich Albion academy and also featuring for Peterborough United at U18 and U21 level.

Chiha attended Talent ID sessions run by the Brakes Community Foundation during the summer, and having featured in pre-season he has now signed terms. Chiha has also trained with the Tunisian U20 side.

Holleran said: “We were aware of Hisham from his time at Peterborough and playing locally.

“He has been with us throughout pre-season and done really well. He has signed National League forms, and we are looking forward to spending more time with Hisham, and seeing how he develops.”

Left-back Demico Burton has also signed for Leamington having impressed on trial during pre-season.

As well as appearing for Derby's Premier League 2 side, left-back Burton also played for Aston Villa and Birmingham City as a youngster, and has spent time with Stourbridge, Rugby Town, Lye Town, Coleshill Town, Bromsgrove Sporting and Boldmere St Michaels.

Holleran said: “Demico is a player that has been known to us for a while now. He has been playing in the area after being picked up by Derby County, and has had a really good pre-season with us, and we're really looking forward to working with him. He's 20 years of age and has got lots of potential and lots of raw talent.”​​​​​​

Leamington ran out 2-1 winners at RC Warwick on Saturday, the visitors featuring Jack Edwards, who recently left the Brakes after 11 years with the club.

Ewan Williams put Brakes ahead early in the second-half. Archie Hemp levelled, but Owen Farmer’s penalty secured the win for Leamington.