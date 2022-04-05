Two more wins see Rugby Borough back at top - but manager disappointed with form

Charlie Whiteside scored in Borough's 4-3 win over ProChance on Saturday in the Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division Picture by Brian Dainty

Now top of the table by two points, with two games in hand, a good start to their first fixture saw Borough with possession, but lacking the edge to reach the goal.

Second half saw things much the same in some horrible weather conditions, eventually Lewis Commins making it past Ashby’s defence to score the only goal of the match.

Saturday at ProChance could not have been in better conditions, playing on a quality 3G pitch and relatively free from rain and snow (unlike Wednesday!). The game saw the return of a few familiar faces to the team - Max Johnson, Kane Finney and Max Proudlock.

A fast paced-game throughout, Borough had the upper hand scoring twice before half time from Charlie Whiteside and Josh Thompson.

The very young ProChance lads weren’t put off by that and made a concerted effort to level up, with two of their own in close succession shortly after. Ash Piper took his chance and beat the offside trap to slide the ball under the keeper, for Boro’s third.

ProChance still kept going with the game getting very tense towards the last few minutes until Ryan Palmer hit a bullet of a ball to give Borough back the advantage. Boro’s four goals cinched the game, but it came very close to a potential draw.

Manager Dan Carter had this to say after the game: "I’m disappointed to be honest. Over the last five or six weeks we haven’t got going, we are just doing enough to win games.

"I could look for excuses; we have a massive injury list with seven starters missing for the last few weeks or so, but the lads in the squad have been good all season so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what is going on.

" I may have been a bit hasty recently with changes, trying to be loyal and get lads game time, when in reality I should just get the job done, but we live and learn.”