Two players commit future to Leamington and one joins as summer rebuild gathers pace

Ben Usher-Shipway and Devon Kelly-Evans are the latest players to commit to Leamington for the new season.

Kelly-Evans has made over 80 appearances since signing from Warwickshire neighbours Nuneaton Borough two summers ago, including 47 appearances (6 sub) last season from 50 possible games.

He had offers both from the National League North and from the Southern League Premier Division Central that Brakes will be competing in next season to consider.

Manager Paul Holleran, who has spent much of the close season fighting off inevitable approaches from other clubs for many of his players, was left delighted by the news.

Leamington FC boss Paul Holleran is happy the business done this week.

'We are over the moon that Devon has agreed to stick with us for next season,” he said.

“He is a popular member of the dressing room and I know how much the fans rate him. He has been a consistent performer for us over the last two seasons, and will be a huge asset going forward into the next nine months.”

Kelly-Evans added he was delighted to stay at the Brakes.

"It's nice to continue my journey with Leamington going into my third season with the club, and my 100 appearance milestone coming up,” he said.

On the Usher-Shipway deal, Holleran said: “There were one or two things that prevented Ben from having as good a season as he would have liked last time out.

“He was hampered by a niggling injury for a time, but still featured in 33 out of the 50 games we played. I think that if he can get a good pre-season and we can improve his figures he can be a real force for us.”

Holleran has also added promising youngster Jiah Medrano this week.

Medrano has spent the last two seasons with Shepshed Dynamo in the Northern Premier League Midland Division, but signed dual registration forms with Nuneaton Borough towards the end of the campaign.

Holleran added: “Our recruitment this year will be a mixture of players from this level and above, but also two or three that we feel are the right age that have performed really well at Steps 3, 4 and 5.