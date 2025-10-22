Two sign for Leamington as they suffer two straight 1-0 losses

Paul Holleran will be hoping his side can rediscover their scoring touch. Pic: Cameron Murray.

​Leamington’s tricky start to the season continued with two 1-0 home defeats over the last week.

Saturday saw visitors Darlington take all three points thanks to Jack Maskell’s late winner, then on Tuesday night it was Macclesfield who were victors by the same scoreline as Danny Elliott’s long range goal in the first-half proved enough.

And the results mean Brakes now sit 20th in National League North going into this weekend’s trip to Oxford City, who lie second-from-bottom and four points behind Paul Holleran’s men.

*Holleran has further boosted his squad with the dual registration signing until the end of the season of Luis Rose from Southern League Premier Division Central leaders Harborough Town.

The 27-year-old, who is at home up front or in the number ten role, has previously played for the likes of Ilkeston Town, Matlock Town, Kimberley Miners Welfare, Heanor Town, Sherwood Colliery and Grantham Town.

It was while in the United Counties League with Sherwood Colliery that his goalscoring exploits first caught the eye of Bees manager Mitch Austin, who snapped him up.

Rose then moved on to fellow Leicestershire club Anstey Nomads, where he was a team mate of current Brakes striker Ant Lynn and finished as their top scorer.

Having returned to Harborough, he scored in the play-off final as they reached step three for the first time, and was an integral part of the Bees squad that embarked on an historic FA Cup run last season, and has popped up with crucial goals, a recent one being the clinching strike in a recent FA Trophy win over Hednesford.

​Another new face is midfielder Dylan Mitchell on loan from Sky Bet League Two side Swindon Town.

Mitchell has signed for three months and has previously featured for Aston Villa’s U18s and Alvechurch, where he was on loan last season.

Swindon signed him at the start of last season, and he has made five first team appearances as well as spending time on loan at Hereford and Weston Super Mare.