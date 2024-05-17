Tyrone Barnett departs and Leamington announce season-ticket prices

Tyrone Barnett has left Leamington. Pic: Cameron Murray.

Paul Holleran has confirmed that Tyrone Barnett has left the club.

The 38 year old striker teamed up with his former manager and has scored 10 goals in 46 appearances for the Brakes.

Paul Holleran said: “I’d like to thank Tyrone immensely for his fantastic efforts this season. At the start of the season we went with an experienced striker and young up and coming striker - and what a pair they’ve been.

“I’ve said many times before that I’ve been very fortunate to manage Ty in both his early days and now his late playing days. He’s done a fabulous job with our academy, even though travelling has been hard. Going back into the National League North was sadly never an option for him.

“His goals were just a small contribution - his presence, assists - I’ve been so fortunate to manage him. He’s close to joining another step 3 club in a similar role to us where he passed his UEFA B and we wish him all the best if he does take the pathway and decide to go into coaching.

"He’s been a pleasure to work with, and we wish him and his family all the best. Hopefully we’ll see him around the club next season.”

Everyone at Leamington FC wishes Tyrone and his family all the best, and they will always be welcomed back with open arms.

Meanwhile the club has revealed their season-ticket prices for the National League North campaign.

Adults will pay £240 under the early bird scheme, with concessions £164, students £131, Under18 £47 and children Under 12 free

Season-tickets purchased after 30th June are priced at adults £252, concessions £174, students £139, Under 18 £52 and children Under 12 free.

A club statement said: “Whilst reviewing admission and season ticket prices the club has had to factor in that costs have risen considerably in the past two years whilst admission and season ticket prices had remained static.

"The season ahead also sees us return to a twenty-four team league so an increase of four league fixtures.