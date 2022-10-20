Jordan Wilson completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in Rugby Town's 6-3 success over Histon. Pictures by Martin Pulley

A treble apiece from Tom Fielding and Jordan Wilson made it six out of six at home so far in the UCL Premier for Valley in front of a 356 attendance, with Town Director Neil Melvin hoping for another sizeable crowd for this weekend's local derby.

He noted: "It's great to see the numbers at Butlin Road at the moment.

"We had 450-plus for the recent Coventry United fixture and I'm sure the extra support gives the team an added boost."

Tom Fielding hit a hat-trick in Rugby's victory over Histon

Fielding gave Rugby an early lead on Saturday only to see Histon's Dan Brown level things before half-time.

Wilson's header restored the advantage shortly after the restart, with Fielding extending this further, before Luke Lindsay almost immediately pegged one back.

Wilson grabbed Valley's fourth and then Fielding completed his hat-trick as the goal deluge continued, with Histon's Andrew Henderson and a Wilson penalty following in the final minutes.

Melvin continued: "We've generally had a good home record over recent years, and I guess the excellent start we have made has seen an uplift in supporter numbers this time round.

"There are probably other factors too – including the way we ended last season, the family concession ticket on offer now and even the decent weather currently."

Saturday's opponents will provide a stern test for Carl Adams's unbeaten league leaders though, with just two defeats in their opening ten UCL outings, although one was against Rugby in the reverse fixture at Sphinx Drive in August.

Initial trials for Valley's next academy intake will be held on Wednesday (October 26) on the Butlin Road 3G pitches. The club will partner with the renowned SCL Educational Group for the 2023/24 academic year, with Melvin explaining: "We are looking forward to relaunching the initiative at the club.