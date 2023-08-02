Rugby Town kick things off for real this Saturday when they host Malvern Town in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

​Valley’s 2023/24 competitive opener comes after an indifferent warm-up campaign that generated only one victory.

But manager Carl Adams seemed relatively unconcerned by this disappointing return.

He said: "We know that what matters is what happens from Saturday onwards.

Tempers flared during Rugby Town's final pre-season friendly of the summer against Atherstone. Picture by Martin Pulley

"We've had great pre-seasons previously and then things haven't gone to the plan, so I'm hoping for the reverse this time.

"It's been too stop-start for us so far. We've had a number of players either carrying niggles or unavailable, but ultimately it's all about building fitness and getting a squad ready for the games that matter and hopefully we're at that point now."

Rugby's final practice match ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Midland League side Atherstone, with all three goals coming within a five minute spell mid-way through the first half.

Tom Fielding had fired the hosts ahead with a neat turn and low finish on 24 minutes, although Nathan Astill soon levelled things up from close range and then Conor Gudger flicked home the Adders' second.

Fielding, Ryan Sahota and trialist Kyle Crawford all squandered decent opportunities to get Town back into the game after the interval, but instead they head into Saturday's FA Cup tie with just the encouraging win over higher-level Leamington and a draw at Leicester Nirvana from their six friendlies.

Adams once more rang the changes against Atherstone – using 19 players in total, but thinks he is pretty much there in terms of his team selection for the weekend.

He concluded: "It's very much a case of sticking with the tried and tested from last season.

"I've got eight or nine starters in my head, but there's still the opportunity for others."

Malvern will line-up in the Southern League Division One South following their elevation from the Hellenic League via the play-offs in 2022/23.