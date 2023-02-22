Valley's long winning run is finally ended but they stay clear at the summit

​Rugby Town’s long winning run finally came to a surprise end at Butlin Road on Tuesday evening when Desborough Town snatched the points with a solitary added-time goal.

Town had equalled the club’s all-time record for successive league victories at the weekend with their 13th on the bounce in their 3-0 success at Easington Sports.

But Iain Blaikie's header saw Rugby suffer only their second UCL Premier Division South defeat of the campaign to date against the Northamptonshire outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last Saturday’s win came after David Kolodynski had given Valley a half-time lead with his 19th goal of the season, with a Loyiso Recci penalty and Edwin Ahenkorah’s late strike rounding things off after the break.

Rugby Town had late appeals for a penalty waved away in their 1-0 home defeat to Desborough Town on Tuesday night. Picture by Martin Pulley

Hopes were therefore high going into the midweek fixture that a new marker would be established against opposition that has generally struggled of late. But they found Desborough to be a side with considerable spirit and no shortage of threat themselves.

The two teams traded chances in the first half, with Kolodynski and Caine Elliott both sending opportunities over the target and away keeper Adam Honour doing well to keep out efforts from Liam Francis and Alex Lock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the other end, Alvin Magagada was guilty of a particularly bad miss early on for the visitors, with Rugby keeper Matt Hill then needing to be at full-length to deny the dangerous Simeone Okoro.

The hosts had the better of the game in the second period, though, with Madundo Semahimbo’s deflected shot hitting the top of the crossbar and Honour pulling off two further inspired saves to thwart strikes from Semahimbo and Elliott.

Valley also had two strong appeals for penalties turned down before Blaikie popped up at the near post to nod in a corner in the third minute of stoppage-time.

Next up for Rugby is the short trip to Long Buckby on Saturday for a top-against-bottom clash against a side with just 10 points to show for their 2022/23 season efforts so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement