Walsall Wood Saturday's visitors to Racing Club Warwick

Racing Club Warwick keeper Dan Crane pulled off a fine double save to earn a point against Bewdley

Racing Club Warwick travelled to Bewdley in good form but not knowing what to expect from a side fielding six new players after the departure of the manager last week.

In a hard fought affair on a heavy pitch, both sides were left to rue two gilt-edged chances in a game of few attempts on goal which ended 0-0.

Warwick ‘keeper Dan Crane pulled off a fine double save from Josh Carpenter and Tyler Smith in the first half before Romario Martin fired wide after a Josh Steele through ball.

Joel Owusu missed an open goal at the start of the second period for the hosts before Martin missed a one on one chance for Warwick and Arman Khoshkhoo fired straight at the keeper as the game ended in a stalemate.