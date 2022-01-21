Walsall Wood Saturday's visitors to Racing Club Warwick

Racing Club Warwick travelled to Bewdley in good form but not knowing what to expect from a side fielding six new players after the departure of the manager last week.
In a hard fought affair on a heavy pitch, both sides were left to rue two gilt-edged chances in a game of few attempts on goal which ended 0-0.
Warwick ‘keeper Dan Crane pulled off a fine double save from Josh Carpenter and Tyler Smith in the first half before Romario Martin fired wide after a Josh Steele through ball.
Joel Owusu missed an open goal at the start of the second period for the hosts before Martin missed a one on one chance for Warwick and Arman Khoshkhoo fired straight at the keeper as the game ended in a stalemate.
Racing host Walsall Wood on Saturday, 3pm kick-off. The visitors are 11th in the Midland Premier Division with 25 points after 18 games. Warwick are 15th with 21 points from their 21 encounters.