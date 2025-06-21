Warwickshire inflict first Blast defeat on The Blaze

Sterre Kalis hit 54 (41 balls) to help Warwickshire beat The Blaze.

Warwickshire handed The Blaze their first defeat of the Women’s Vitality Blast campaign, by 25 runs, in a clash of two of the competition’s front-runners at Edgbaston.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire’s total of 172 for six was built upon strong contributions from their top three with Sterre Kalis hitting 54 (41 balls), Meg Austin 39 (30) and Davina Perrin 25 (18). Thereafter runs came less freely as Kathryn Bryce dismissed those three on the way to an excellent four for 21

The Blaze replied with a scrappy 147 for eight. Tammy Beaumont hit 44 (29) but the rest of the powerful batting line-up misfired against the home side’s excellent and varied attack led by the pace of Em Arlott (three for 33) and the spin of Millie Taylor (two for 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire chose to bat and were given a strong foundation by openers Austin and Perrin who added 59 in 40 balls. Both then fell to the Bryce sisters – stumped by Sarah off Kathryn. In each case it was excellent glovework by the wicketkeeper as Perrin was lured down the pitch and Bryce (S) did well to take a ball that bounced, and then Austin missed an attempted cut and lifted her back foot just momentarily bit long enough for Bryce to pounce.

Kalis added another polished half-century to the one she lofged for the Netherlands against USA in Utrecht eight days ago but the rest came and went fleetingly. Laura Harris tried to slog-sweep from outside off stump and skied Kirstie Gordon to mid-wicket. Pavely, Warwickshire’s match-winner two days earlier, lifted Grace Ballinger to long on.

Kathryn Bryce returned to have Kalis caught at mid-off and Nat Wraith pouched at extra cover as Warwickshire came in with a decent but by no means daunting total on a good batting pitch.

The Blaze soon lost former Warwickshire batter, Marie Kelly, who pulled Issy Wong to deep square. Beaumont, who hit seven fours and a six, and Kathyn Bryce added 49 from 48 balls but then fell in successive overs, caught in the deep off Taylor and Georgia Davis respectively. When Heather Graham chipped Hannah Baker to mid-wicket, three wickets had fallen for 12 runs in 18 balls and the required rate had climbed above ten per over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the equation came down to 64 from the last five overs, the Blaze needed a huge over but it never came. Georgia Elwiss sought six over mid-wicket off England pace bowler Arlott but was well-caught by Perrin just inside the rope. Ella Claridge lifted Taylor straight and Perrin was under that one too as Warwickshire’s diverse and disciplined attack extinguished the Blaze chase.