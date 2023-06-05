Register
Warwickshire man charged over offensive football shirt spotted at FA Cup Final

A man has been charged with wearing an offensive football shirt at FA Cup Final Saturday’s FA Cup final.
By News Desk
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “James White, 33, of Warwickshire was charged on Sunday, June 4. with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“He was arrested after being seen wearing a shirt which appeared to refer in offensive terms to those who died in the Hillsborough tragedy.”

White has been bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 19.

Photographs of the shirt were widely circulated after it was spotted.

The Hillsborough disaster occurred in 1989 at an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, which resulted in the death of 97 Liverpool fans.