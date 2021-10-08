"We talk about leagues after a few games but it's not a true reflection of teams!" Paul Holleran taking nothing for granted as Leamington head to struggling Guiseley

Paul Holleran.

Leamington won't underestimate Guiseley's poor start to the National League North campaign ahead of Saturday's trip to Nethermoor Park.

Paul Holleran wants his Brakes to bounce back from Tuesday's disappointing FA Cup defeat at Kettering Town.

But while the Lions sit 19th in the table with one win from seven league contests, the Leamington boss will take nothing for granted.

"It'll be a tough game Saturday but we have to make sure we're ready for Guiseley," he said.

"The best side I've seen this year in the National League North, no word of a lie, is Southport.

"They're the best side I've seen and they're bottom. We talk about leagues after a few games but it's not a true reflection of teams.

"Any game in this division is a tough one. We've got to learn from the past couple of games."

The Brakes sit 10th, just a point of the play-off spots, but Holleran says it is too soon to start thinking about a promotion push.

"All that's on my mind is picking up points and making sure we do that," he continued.

"I want us to start keeping a few clean sheets and that's what we've got to do.

"We'll show plenty of character and bounce back (from the Kettering defeat)."