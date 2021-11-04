Weather wins as just a few Leamington Sunday league games survive

.

The weather devastated fixtures for Week 9 of the Tracey Thomas Leamington & District Sunday League, but there were just a few games that survived, writes Mark Rowlatt.

In the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - preliminary round Heathcote Athletic beat Long Itchington Reserves 5-2.

This was close until half-time, the Long Men in front twice only for Heathcote to reply. Cale Sunner started the ball rolling on 20 minutes putting the villagers ahead.

Musa Sabo replied for Heathcote and ten minutes later Kamil Potrec restored the Long Men’s advantage. Just before half time Nick Keenan popped up to make it all square again.

The second half then belonged to Heathcote as Kristoffer Burbury scored 11 minutes after the re-start.

Keenan then added another less than ten minutes later and John Aston rounded it off with five minutes to go.

Heathcote go into the next round , whilst Long Itchington Reserves go into the Supplementary Cup.

Long Itchington and Bulldog drew 2-2 before the Longmen went on to win 9-8 on penalties.

The Long Men were away with this one, but the Bulldog clawed their way back with two late strikes. Oscar Rose put the Long Men ahead after 11 minutes.

Kieran Seagar then extended the lead shortly after half time. It looked like it was all over! With only 15 minutes left Kyle Needham struck to give Bulldog hope.

Then with only three minutes left James Walsh finished and made it all square, so the tie went to penalty kicks.

Long Itchington go into the next round and Bulldog go into the Supplementary Cup.

Napton won 4-1 over Upper Lighthorne.

Lighthorne took the lead through Ashley Jones after 13 minutes but Napton were back in the game after 20 minutes with an own goal.

Aiden Print then popped up with a brace in an eight- minute spell before half time to give Napton the advantage.

Two late goals from Sayanthan Ravindrakumar and Chris Watts sealed the deal. Napton go into the hat for the next round and Upper Lighthorne go into the Supplementary Cup.

Moving into the league action, in Division 2 Khalsa Reserves went down 2-0 at home to AFC Warwick.

AFC move up to third in the table with a late Melvinino Mauritson brace to thank for the points, both goals coming in the last 20 minutes.

Division 4 saw a big win for Cubbington Albion over Wellesbourne Wanderers 5-0.

Lewis Papworth scored a brace, the first one being fastest goal of the day after only two minutes.

Ross Quartermaine made it two after 15 minutes .

Papworth took his second just after the break, then two late strikes from Max Sharpe and Connor Wilson rounded it off.

Albion stay top of the table but the Wanderers are not far behind with a game in hand.

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves lost 4-0 to Stockton, who move up to third in the table after a ten-minute Jake Lee brace was swiftly followed by a five-minute Malachy Rose brace doing the damage before half time.

Division four looks like a tight one again this season.

Whitnash Sports & Social Club won a close game with Sporting Club de Stratford 4-3.

This was a humdinger with two goals inside the first ten minutes. Louis Todd put Whitnash ahead on five minutes and three minutes later Liam Perkins had levelled.

Matty Goodwin restored the Whitnash lead shortly before half time.

A minute into the second half and George Dick had made it all square again from the spot. Michael Aulak then popped up nine minutes later to restore the Whitnash advantage .

Another spot kick on 71 minutes. Again Dick was on the mark and it was back to level pegging.