‘We’ve got to be more ruthless’ - Leamington boss give his verdict on defeat at Needham Market

Paul Holleran was disappointed by his side’s finishing after Leamington were beaten 2-1 at Needham Market.

The battling Brakes fell behind when Luke Ingram headed the hosts in front on 20 minutes, before Theo Streete levelled.

But Leamington were beaten by their fellow promotion-chasers after Tevan Allen scored just before half-time.

"We'll look back and be disappointed at the first 20 minutes and the first goal - our defensive shape for it,” said the Leamington manager,

“We then get back into the game with a great free kick and then we're disappointed with the build up to the free kick for their second.

"We then had a really good spell. In that 20 minute spell we played some good football, and had some golden opportunities. It was a difficult surface because of the weather but we can't miss two or three opportunities in the six yard box. The keeper did well but we've got to be more ruthless.

"It's another good performance, and it was a tough weekend for us with Hitchin and Needham Market - especially with the travel problems getting here. There wasn't a lot wrong with the performance.

"I would've taken two points out of the weekend, delighted with four and elated with six so I'm not too disappointed with three.”

But Holleran was angered by the referee’s display in his side’s defeat.

"The biggest reason was one person,” he said.

"God knows what was going on. I don't know what he was doing - I was lost for words.

"You didn't know what the man in the middle was going to do all game.”

Leamington had beaten Hitchin Town 2-1 away at the weekend following goals by Cally Stewart’ and Ewan Williams.

Holleran said: “I thought for the first 70 minutes of the game we managed it very well,2-0 probably didn’t reflect how well we’ve played.