Williams stays at Leamington but Ward departs

Ewan Williams was among the award winners at the end of Leamington's season. Photo: Leamington FC.

​It was a case of one stays, one goes at Leamington this week as preparations for the new National League North campaign continue.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clubs has confirmed that midfielder Ewan Williams has agreed to remain at the club .

The 21-year-old is closing in on a century of appearances for Brakes, having joined Leamington in September 2023 from Coleshill Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And boss Paul Holleran was delighted to hold on to one of his top young players:

He told the club’s media: “I am over the moon that Ewan has decided to remain at Leamington for the new season. He has improved with every game since he arrived at the club, and adapted very well to another new level of football last season.

"He will always have a place in the club's history after his winning goal in the play-off final, but we are delighted that he will continue his progression with us.”

Williams said: “After sitting down with the gaffer and hearing about his plans for this upcoming season, it was an easy decision for me to re-sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had some unbelievable moments with this club, and hopefully that will continue going into the new season. I'm ready to get back to work and can't wait to see all the fans back at the ground.”

Leaving Leamington, however, is defender George Ward, who has signed for National North rivals Buxton for an undisclosed compensation fee where he has signed a full-time contract.

Ward joined the Brakes from Barwell last summer and made 49 appearances, scoring five times.

Holleran said: "I did everything I could to keep him but he is moving to a full-time club which is every young player's dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"George did really well for us last season and we were hoping to continue to work with him in his development in the coming season, but it was not to be.”

Ward added: "This was a very tough decision as I loved every second of last year but I felt this could be the right step for me with what Buxton brings.

"I wish the players, staff and most importantly fans at the club the very best as they were all part of making last season such an enjoyable one."

​