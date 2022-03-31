Young footballers celebrating 100 appearances for Hillmorton

Teammates on the pitch and friends and classmates off it, Eddy Bailey and Max Malpass reached a special milestone this week.
They became the first players in Hillmorton Football Club’s current Under 10 Juniors to reach 100 appearances for the team since Under 7s league football began.
They are both virtual ever -presents at training and on match days and give 100 per cent when they step onto the pitch.
Together with their teammates they have developed into great players and go from strength to strength.