Young footballers celebrating 100 appearances for Hillmorton

Eddy Bailey and Max Malpass receiving their milestone certificates from coaches Adam Bailey and Adam Hartwell

Teammates on the pitch and friends and classmates off it, Eddy Bailey and Max Malpass reached a special milestone this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They became the first players in Hillmorton Football Club’s current Under 10 Juniors to reach 100 appearances for the team since Under 7s league football began.

They are both virtual ever -presents at training and on match days and give 100 per cent when they step onto the pitch.