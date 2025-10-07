Former Dutch International footballer in Leamington Spa

By Dean Walton
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 07:44 BST
Romeo - how he looks these days and in the 1980s.placeholder image
Romeo - how he looks these days and in the 1980s.
Former Dutch International footballer Romeo Zondervan will be the special guest of the Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters' Club on Thursday 23rd October 2025.

Zondervan played in midfield for West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town in the 1980s and also represented The Netherlands. He will be joined by former Baggies' Chairman Clive Stapleton.

The event will take place at Whitnash Sports and Social Club in Leamington Spa, starting at 7pm.

Everyone is welcome, free to members, £5 on the door or join on the night.

Related topics:Warwick
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice