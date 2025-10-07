Former Dutch International footballer in Leamington Spa
Former Dutch International footballer Romeo Zondervan will be the special guest of the Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters' Club on Thursday 23rd October 2025.
Zondervan played in midfield for West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town in the 1980s and also represented The Netherlands. He will be joined by former Baggies' Chairman Clive Stapleton.
The event will take place at Whitnash Sports and Social Club in Leamington Spa, starting at 7pm.
Everyone is welcome, free to members, £5 on the door or join on the night.