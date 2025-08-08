Former Open pro wins 2025 Farmfoods British Par 3 Championships

SPANISH professional Carl Suneson has won the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championships’ Pro-Am at Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire.

The competition, now in its 92nd year, took place this week between Wednesday and Thursday at the historic venue.

Suneson finished the day eight under par over two sets of 18 holes across Wednesday and Thursday.

Following the day’s action, Suneson told Sky Sports reporters: “Fantastic, really happy. It’s a tough tournament. It was a blustery day, which made it very difficult to judge the yardages, but it was great fun. It’s a great tournament, and I really enjoyed it. It really tests your short game around here.

Suneson at Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire

“Honestly, I’m just thrilled. I’ve had some back injury problems over the last two months, but I’m feeling better now. I played well, kept going, and no one could beat me, so I’m number one!

“I saw I was pretty close all the time, 6-under, 7-under, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to rely on a bit of psychology. The key is to hit the greens and make the putts. That’s all you can control. If someone birdies every hole, I can’t do anything about that, unless I hit them with a club! But that’s not really advisable.

“I’ve had some experience, I’ve played here the last five years, so I know when and where to hit it. That helps you avoid the big numbers.”

Suneson finished the first round in joint second place, five under par. Ahead of him led Bristolian Ashley Mansell, with James Ruth, Simon Griffiths and Stephen Dodd all tied.

Suneson tees off at Hole 1

The Spaniard had to finish below +2 on the final hole, and tucked it away calmly to end on a bogey.

“Oh, my bunker shot? Yeah, I was lucky it wasn’t plugged,” he continued. “I hit a great shot that just came up short, and I remember thinking, I hope it’s not plugged. It wasn’t, but my playing partner’s was.

“So he had a tough shot and made bogey, and I made my par. That made things a little bit easier for me.”

After claiming the tournament’s €50,000 winning prize, he said: “It’s a great payday, but honestly, I just love playing this game. That’s why I do it.

Carl Suneson wins the Farmfoods British Par 3 2025

“I’ve got businesses back home that I should probably be looking after, but my oldest son and my sister are taking care of things, so I’m lucky to be here. And I’ll just keep on fighting to win.”

Spectators can watch Friday’s Celeb-Am tournament live at Nailcote Hall Hotel, with tickets free of charge – the Celeb-Am sees renowned figures from the worlds of TV and sport come together for two days of golfing action.

Golf fans will also be able to watch the tournament highlights at a later date on Sky Sports Golf. To find out more information about the event, visit https://britishpar3.com/