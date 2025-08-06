Former Wales goalkeeper wins Day 1 at renowned Warwickshire golf tournament

Paul Jones with Ryder Cup legend Tony Jacklin CBE (credit: Sam Jones/Champions (UK) plc)

Former Wales and Southampton goalkeeper Paul Jones has been crowned victor at Day 1 of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championships along with teammates.

The tournament, now in its 92nd year, is taking place this week between Tuesday and Friday at Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire.

Jones finished the day one under par in the competition’s Celeb-Am on a testing Par-3 course. The second round takes place on Friday, with the main Pro-Am tournament kicking off between Wednesday and Thursday.

Following the day’s action, Jones told leading UK speakers agency Champions Speakers: “It’s been fantastic, I’ve had a brilliant team.

Paul Jones at Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire (credit: Sam Jones/Champions (UK) plc)

“The course was in great condition, the greens are so lovely to play on. I putted well and it all came together really nicely.

“I’ve played the course quite a few times before, you do need to know this course in particular, where to land on certain greens.

“It really helps your short game taking it into other tournament too, you’ve got to be so on target to have a chance of scoring.”

Jones enjoyed a very successful footballing career, getting 50 caps for the Welsh national side and playing over 600 games across the English leagues.

Speaking about the changes from a team sport to individual, he continued: “It’s tough, it’s just you between your ears.

“We all get disappointed if you’ve had a bad shot and it’s just you to think about it, but you’ve got to just put it to the back of your mind.

“But I’m reasonably positive and I think I do just that quite well."

Spectators can watch the tournament live at Nailcote Hall Hotel, with tickets free of charge and parking at £10 per day.

The Celeb-Am sees renowned figures from the worlds of TV and sport come together for two days of golfing action, while the Pro-Am includes a plethora of professionals competing across nine holes twice for a $150,000 prize pool.

To find out more information about the event, visit https://britishpar3.com/ or call 08453 31 30 31 for tickets.