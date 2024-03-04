Four-Legged Friend Day at Warwick Racecourse on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunday is the sole meeting at Warwick this month and, having lost both fixtures in February, officials will be hoping for a good crowd to make up for lost time. As the meeting falls on Mothering Sunday this year, the course has invited people to share photographs of special ladies and the dogs in their life to be shown between races on the big screen.

The meeting also features the annual running of the LPS Pug Gold Cup in front of the stands, which is limited to 30 dogs who must be entered in advance, as well as dog shows.

Warwick, which shares the afternoon racing stage with Kelso in Scotland, gets underway at 1.50pm with the Pony Racing Authority Graduates Handicap Hurdle for conditional jockeys and amateur riders that have ridden in PRA Pony Races.

The first steeplechase on the card is the fourth, the Class 3 EBF Mares' Novices' Chase over two and a half miles and worth £15,000, which is followed by the feature Class 3 Volcano Handicap Chase over three miles and five furlongs that carries a prize fund of £18,000.

The race celebrates the popular grey Volcano, who won five times around the course, including last year's running of this contest when he led from start to finish to beat Destiny Is All by 5½ lengths. He helped put the Brecon stable of Sheila Lewis on the map and naming the race after him is a fitting tribute.