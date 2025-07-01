Four teens from Nuneaton sports club selected to represent GB in Olympic-bound NFL Flag tournament

GB Athletes - from left Will Taylor, Emily Challinor, Izzie McNeal and Frankie Taylor

Four talented young athletes from local club Nuneaton Jaguars have been selected to represent Great Britain at the NFL Flag European Championships this September in Austria - an incredible achievement for the up-and-coming, Olympic-recognised sport.

Following a rigorous national selection process and GB training camps at Loughborough College, the four were chosen to join their respective national squads: Will in the U17 Boys team and girls Izzie and Emily in the U17 Girls team and Frankie in the U15 Mixed team.

The teenagers, all aged between 14 and 17, train most Saturday mornings at Nuneaton RFC as part of the Nuneaton Jaguars, a volunteer-run community club that offers NFL Flag sessions for girls and boys aged 7 to 17. The sport - non-contact American football - is growing rapidly across the UK, known for its fast pace, inclusivity, and team spirit.

It is obviously an honour to make the national squad, but the athletes face a new challenge: the trip to Austria is entirely self-funded.

To help cover the cost of travel, accommodation and kit, the families are organising a fundraising bingo night on Friday 18 July at Weddington Social Club. All proceeds will go towards supporting the four athletes on their journey to represent their country.

In addition, the team has launched a GoFundMe page where local businesses and individuals can contribute directly to their cause:

“This is a great opportunity for these young people, and the whole community should be proud,” said one of the Jaguars' coaches, Dave Winter. “NFL Flag is one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK and will be part of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. For these local athletes to already be competing at European level is huge and an absolute credit to the commitment and dedication they have for their sport.”