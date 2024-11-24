Free Church aim to stay

Free Church N are second in Division D and looking for promotion through Anay Aroon and Campbell Turner

Lillington Free Church TTC sent a squad of 6 players to Draycott in Derbyshire to compete on the second weekend of competition in Division B2 of the British Clubs League.

The squad comprised Jacob Berry, Ricardo Bolanos, Lee Dorning, Jack Green, Monika Tomaszek and Rex Wong.

Two defeats came on the Saturday. The unbeaten leaders, Archway Peterborough, beat Church 9-0. This was followed by a 3-6 loss to Table-tennis Daily News, based in Bristol. Bolanos beat Peter Ives, Dorning overcame Lloyd Gregory and Green defeated Anthony Kent. However, the Sunday proved a much better day and Church recorded a 6-3 win over Sycamore from Gedling near Nottingham. Berry led the way with two wins against Craig Feargrieve and Joshua Walshe, Bolanos added one against Walshe, Dorning took out Ian Musk and Wong beat Simon Pryke and was unfortunate to lose 14-16 in the 5th to Musk. Dorning and Wong pocketed the doubles. This was followed by a 7-2 success over Wood Green of Wednesbury. Berry won twice, against Colebridge’s Craig Allen and Jake Westwood, Green also beat Allen and Nicholas Gilmour, Wong beat Jamie Davies and Gilmour and Dorning saw off Davies.

The result leaves Church in 5th, level on 6 points with 4th placed Nottingham and 4 points (or two wins) clear of both Sycamore and Wood Green. Maintaining their status is a realistic possibility.

Lillington Free Church A returned to the top of Division 1 of the Leamington Table Tennis League (44 points from 5 matches) with a 7-3 win over their C team who are 6th (36 from 8). Rex Wong preserved his 100% record, James Berry won two as did Sam Weaving who was returning from injury. Both fell to Josh Yarrow who then partnered Harry Purewal to a doubles win. WCC Bats moved into second (43 from 7 matches) when beating bottom side Oxhill (12 from 4) 8-2. Simon Griew was unbeaten, as was Martyn Todd, though Chris Brewer took him to 12-10 in the 5th. Martin Hunter added one , losing 11-13 to Brewer and 9-11 to Brian Hobill, both in 5. Griew and Todd eased to the doubles. Rugby A sit third (38 from 7) and also enjoyed an 8-2 victory against Wellesbourne. Matt Outhwaite won his three, Ryan Lines won twice, losing to Dave Harvey, and Luke Smith also won two, losing to Harvey but defeating Alan Cotton 11-8 in the 5th. Lines and Outhwaite held the doubles in straight sets.

WCC A maintained their incredible start to the season with a 9-1 win over Colebridge B. Andrew Rowland became only the second player to take a point off the leaders (68 from 7) when he overcame reserve Andy Caine. Taran Dhillon (3), Chris Maiden (3), Caine (2) and the doubles kept Bears at the summit. WCC Bears are second (43 from 7) and blitzed struggling Rugby D 9-1. Paul Calloway secured a hat-trick as did John Price though Dave Cox took him to 5. Phil Paine’s brace included an 11-8 win over Kal Singh. Calloway and Paine took the doubles with Cox getting the consolation. Free Church D (40 from 6) moved into 4th after winning 7-3 at Rugby C. Anthony Smith posted a treble with Stefan Birca and Chris Jones taking twos. Jo Outhwaite defeated Jones 11-9 in the 5th and Peter Ratcliffe beat Birca. The duo combined for a 5 set doubles success.

First played 4th in Division 3 with leaders Free Church F (59 from 80) triumphing 8-2 over Nomads Codgers (46 from 8). Jay Virdi led the way with a triple, and Cherry Matthews and Nick Newman chipped in with braces, with Newman and Virdi taking the doubles in 5. Richard Miles and Kim Wong shared Codgers’ points. Radford C look dangerous in second (56 from 8) and whitewashed Ashorne B 10-0. Gary Edwards, Martin Gallauer and Mak Meina did the damage though Meina was extended to 16-14 in the 5th by Jim Goodwin. Fifth placed WCC Flounders (45 from 8) were held to a draw by Free Church G who are 8th (38 from 8). Player of the match was Church’s Alex Bosworth who remained unbeaten. Chris Bosworth and Tudor Draghici shared the other two points. In reply, Andy Caine won two, Simon Chalker one and they paired for the doubles.

Two surprises in Division A. Runners-up Whitnash B (23 from 8) were defeated by Radford A in 5th (11 from 6). Padipat Pluemworasawat won his three and steered Mo Eissa to a straight sets doubles win. Richard Smith and Paras Tejani responded. Meanwhile bottom team Rugby E (9 points from 6) pipped WCC Flounders in 4th (12 from 6) 3-2. David Patton and Harbinder Singh notched singles and the doubles. Joseph Cho won two for Council.