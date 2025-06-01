From Boys to men for Rugby footballers
The Project is to provide a Pathway for Year 11 and 12 football from junior to adult football .
Project Forge run by Rugby Irons fc and Rugby Borough Council held its first session on Sunday . The Project is to provide a Pathway for Year 11 and 12 football from junior to adult football .
Steve Heighton , the Project Director stated ‘ there is a real need for a Pathway as many children are stopping playing at the end of their junior football, and then not confident to step up to adult football. We are providing free training sessions and a Pathway into senior football to show these youths that the step up , with qualified coaches and managed properly can be easily achieved’.
There are four more sessions to be held at Harris school at 11am . They are free sessions all you need is kit and drinks .
Steve added: "The sessions are also open to any adults wishing to return to the game and especially to any players that have moved into the Rugby area and want to carry on playing . We welcome all players."
For further details please contact [email protected]