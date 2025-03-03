Fun for all at Warwick's Four-Legged Friend Day

Warwick hosts its popular Four-Legged Friend Race Day on Sunday with dog shows and racing on the track in addition to the usual seven-race card.

It's a good week for local racegoers with Sunday's Warwick meeting followed by another at Stratford-on-Avon the day after as the sport gears up for the start of the four-day Cheltenham Festival which gets underway on Tuesday.

Sunday's canine highlight is the annual running of the Easy Parking Solutions Pug Gold Cup in front of the stands, which is limited to 30 dogs who must be entered in advance.

Topping the Warwick card for prize money are two Class 3 events worth £18,000 each, being the fifth, the JCB Tele-Handler Handicap Hurdle (Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Qualifier) over three and a quarter miles and the sixth, the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Volcano Handicap Chase over three miles and five furlongs. This celebrates the popular grey who won five times around the course, helping to put the Brecon stable of Sheila Lewis on the map.

Volcano, five times a course winner, is remembered at Warwick on Sunday (photo by David Pratt)

Volcano was owned by Brain Davies whose colours were carried to success by another grey, Fashion's Model, at the last meeting, although she has some way to go to reach the same heights.

First of the seven-race card is the Barbers Flooring Conditional Jockeys' Handicap hurdle over two miles, due off at 2.20pm, which is followed by the JCB Novices' Hurdle (Novices' Championship Hurdle Series Qualifier) over the same trip.

There is another over the smaller obstacles with the Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Handicap Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs before the first of the afternoon's steeplechases, the £15,000 Kathleen Blake Memorial Mares' Handicap Chase over two miles.

The JCB Hydrogen Open National Hunt Flat Race rounds off the afternoon at 5.30pm and amongst the 24 entries is Worcester winner Tormund Giantsbane, who just failed to follow up when beaten a neck by Legal Weapon here in December.

Last weekend proved a good one for Wilmcote trainer Olly Murphy who landed Newbury's feature race, the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup with Booster Bob, but it could so easily have been even better had Alnilam, who looked like winning entering the home straight, held on in Kelso's big race, the bet365 Morebattle Handicap Hurdle.

Murphy ended the weekend on 111 winners for the season, needing just £4,000 more in prize money to make it his best yet.