Rugby Gaels

Rugby Gaels came runners-up in a 7s Gaelic Football in Corby over half term.

The tournament was organised by O’Rahilly’s GAA and hosted at their ground next to Corby RFC.

The Gaels were beaten by Naomh Padraig of Leicester in the final, but didn’t return empty handed. They claimed first prize in the tug of war competition that was held after the football was completed!