Georges A on fire after recording huge win in Leamington Table Tennis League

Susie Swan, second left, of Myton School won the Under 19 Warwickshire Schools Championships last weekend. Keerthi Bakthisaran, left, of Shottery was runner-up

St Georges A hit top form in Division 1 when trouncing bottom team Nomads Aces 10-0. Harrison Allwood, Danny Ricks and Mark Rose conceded just one game against a side who rarely fail to put points on the board.

Leaders Lillington Free Church A maintained their form, posting a 9-1 verdict over Oxhill. Lee Dorning and Sam Weaving recorded maximums and James Berry won two, falling to Brian Hobill. St Georges B beat Free Church C 8-2 with Mark Jackson unbeaten in singles and doubles. His doubles partner Damon Fenton won two as did Earl Sweeney. Chris Blowey’s brace in reply puts him on a very pleasing 52% average.

Wellesbourne eased relegation fears with a 7-3 success over WCC Bats, who remain second. Pete Barrow and Dave Harvey were hat-trick heroes and Steve Cull added one. Nilton Green and Martyn Todd won singles for Council and Martin Hunter joined Green to win the doubles. Another team in the bottom half, Colebridge A, defeated third placed Rugby B 6-4. All team members, Rizwan Akbar, Omar Khan and Mike Rinnhofer won twice, each losing to Adrian Pilgrim, with Akbar beating Sarah James 11-8 in the 5th and Khan accounting for Tomas Jacko 12-10 in the 5th. Jacko joined Pilgrim for a doubles win.

Eathorpe A continue as runners-up in Division 2 after beating Rugby C 9-1. Elliott Hey and Pete Titmas were unbeaten in singles and doubles and Kieran Podbury won twice. Marina Ndumengo got the consolation but lost 10-12 in the 5th to Hey and 9-11 in the 5th to Titmas. Third placed Free Church D were 7-3 victors over Colebridge B.

Daniel Shaw’s treble included an 11-8 in the 5th win over Dean Hicks. Stefan Birca (2) and Chris Jones (1) completed the singles tally with Anthony Smith coming off the bench to steer Shaw to the doubles. Hicks (2) and Andrew Rowland (1) responded. Church are 22 points adrift of Eathorpe with two matches in hand.

Division 3 leaders Free Church F showed little mercy to club mates FC G, taking all 10 points through Nick Darwen, Tobias Eriksson and Mark Singleton. Radford C in second, 5 points behind but with a match in hand, applied pressure when winning 9-1 at bottom side Eathorpe C. Boye Cho and Gary Edwards were unbeaten and Mak Meina got a brace. John Ablett was the consolation winner as well as going down narrowly to Cho, 9-11 in the 5th. Ashorne A in 4th also look dangerous with matches in hand.

They accounted for Nomads Codgers 8-2 with 7 of the points accrued by Richard Grover and Alexandros Plianos. Steve Bolton contributed one. Steve Kurle and Kim Wong shared Codgers’ points. WCC Flounders triumphed 8-2 against Ashorne B with Andy Caine and Joseph Cho posting triples and the doubles. Chris Liu won a single. Jim Goodwin and Martin Hamer were the villagers’ winners though William Little was perhaps unlucky to lose 9-11 in the 5th to both Cho and Lui. Free Church H brought home 7 points when visiting WCC Dinos. Ankit Sharma was undefeated, Marc Briscoe won two and reserve Paul Emberson chipped in with one. Doug Lowe (2) and Jason Grey(1) scored for Dinos.

Eathorpe D look strong in Division A and whitewashed Rugby F 5-0 through Darren Hadley and Toby John. Free Church I beat Radford A 4-1 with Jay Virdi winning two and Nicolae Grosu one as well as taking the doubles with Virdi 3-1. Mo Eissa won the consolation in 5.

Rugby E had the best win in division B, sweeping aside Radford D 4-1. Dave Cox (2) and Freddie Ratsma (1) plus the doubles, accounted for their points. Stuart Ayres scored for Radford.

Free Church K pipped WCC Flounders 3-2 with juniors Alfie Green and Shivam Gupta winning singles and the doubles. Joseph Cho proved a wily opponent and kept Flounders in contention. FISSC also had a 3-2 victory against Eathorpe E. Robert Bartowski won his two and Malcolm McCulloch joined him for the doubles. Luis and Ross Baxter replied.

Rugby G hosted Free Church l in division C and emerged as 4-1 winners. 11 year old Shaneli Wickramanayaka continues to impress and won two singles and the doubles. Jack Kuomi provided the other point. Manas Krishnan avoided the whitewash. Free Church J overcame club mates Free Church O 4-1. Susheel Gupta starred with two wins and a doubles success with young Anay Aroon who won a single. Paul Emberson got O’s point.

In Division D Johan Reimel of Free Church N got his first ever league wins when he joined Ben Rourke to beat Free Church M 5-0. Free Church P beat Eathorpe H 4-1, Leon Hayward winning twice, Harry Davenport once. The duo took the doubles with Joe Titmas responding.