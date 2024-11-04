Georges B on the up

St Georges B moved up to second in Division 1 after beating Nomads Aces 8-2.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damon Fenton grabbed a hat-trick and Earl Sweeney and Andy Woodcock nailed braces, both losing out in 5 setters to Simon Nolan. Fenton and Woodcock landed the doubles 3-1. Lillington Free Church C suffered a 3-7 loss to Rugby A. Adrian Pilgrim recorded a triple for Rugby but recovered from 0-2 down against Josh Yarrow. Tomas Jacko won two and Sarah James’s single came after she trailed 0-2 to Chris Blowey. Jacko and Pilgrim were also 0-2 down in the doubles but clawed their way back against Owain Jones and Yarrow. Yarrow (2) and Jones (1) scored for Church. WCC Bats won 7-3 against Free Church B for whom Nikit Sajiv starred with a treble. Nilton Green, Simon Griew and Martyn Todd all won their other singles, though Daniel Stone took Green and Todd to 5, and Griew and Todd won the doubles.

Whitnash became the first Division 2 team to take a point off County Council A who have played 5. Richard Smith had the distinction of beating Niall Herbert 11-9 in the 5th. Taran Dhillon and Chris Maiden were undefeated and Herbert won his other two. Eathorpe A sit second after a 7-3 win at third placed Colebridge B. Pete Titmas’s maximum included a 12-10 in the 5th victory over Andrew Rowland. Elliott Hey added two and Kieran Podbury one , Hey and Titmas taking the doubles. Dean Hicks won two for the home side and Jason Rainey contributed one. Free Church D are level on points in third and beat their E team 7-3. Dan Shaw posted a full house, Anthony Smith won two and Chris Jones one. Shaw and Smith added the doubles. Sam Groom was E’s star, winning two and Morgan Page got the other point. Flavels are also equal third but fell 3-7 to WCC Bears who were helped by the fact that their opponents conceded three due to illness. Chris Hughes won both of his singles for Bears, beating Trevor Bradley 12-10 in the 5th but Paul Calloway and Phil Paine had to settle for singles when losing to Bradley. Trevor then joined son Sam to win the doubles. Ninth placed Eathorpe B had a welcome 10-0 win over Rugby D. Chris Atkins, Mark Bastick and Ben James were the trio in form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 3 appears to be the most competitive in the 3-a-side League. Free Church F retained a slim lead at the pinnacle, pipping third placed Radford C 6-4. Cherry Matthews, Nick Newman and Mark Singleton all won twice but all lost to different players, Gary Edwards, Boye Cho and Mark Meina respectively. Cho and Meina won the doubles 12-10 in the 5th. Second placed WCC Coots walloped Free Church H 9-1. Richard Miles and Kim Wong were unbeaten and John Taylor won two, losing to Phil Booth. Nomads Dragons and Free Church G fought out a mid -table battle and honours ended even. Alex Bosworth won his three for Church and his dad, Chris won once. Alex then paired with Bethan Jones to win the crucial doubles. Catherine McAuley (2), Jill Weaving (2) and Mike Weaving (1) responded.

Eathorpe E 's father and son, Ross and Luis Baxter

Second played third in Division A with Whitnash B triumphing 4-1 against WCC Flounders. Dennis Woodhead won his two for the victors and the doubles with Cristian Balta who won one. Andy Caine avoided the whitewash.

Free Church I re-inforced their position at the summit of Division B when defeating Rugby F in a re-arranged match. Nick Darwen (2) and Nicolae Grosu (1) also pocketed the doubles with Bernard Burke recording the consolation. Church I then took all 5 points from their J team courtesy of Grosu and Toby Roe. FISSC beat Warwick University 4-1 with Robert Bartowski winning his two and the doubles and Mandip Takhar posting one. Kavish Wali scored for the students.

Another Free Church team, FC K, lead Division C. Radford E were put to the sword 5-0. Johan Pretorius and Chris Roe gave their side a 7 point cushion at the top. Rugby G are second and also won 5-0 against Eathorpe E.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Church L squeezed past Eathorpe F 3-2. Ian Rourke won two and Keerthi Bakthisaran one. Richard Freeman won a single and took the doubles 11-9 in the 5th with Guy Ashworth.

Free Church O top division D and beat bottom side Eathorpe H 4-1. Matt Hayes won two and the doubles with Paul Emberson. Luke Hadley had an excellent 11-9 in the 5th win over Emberson to take a point. Free Church P defeated their M team 3-2. Andreas Zygouras won 2 for P and the doubles with Harry Davenport. M bounced back with singles from Andrea Burrows and Vishwa Modi.