Jack Lane has been forced to break away from football due to injury. Photo: Leamington FC.

Leamington FC defender Jack Lane has decided to step away from football after struggling to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last December.

The 31-year-old has played 215 times for the Brakes, scoring 11 times, but picked up the serious injury in a game at Needham Market last season.

But having gone through rehabilitation and returned to light training, his knee has struggled to cope with the rigours of the game and he has decided to stop playing for a period of time in order to avoid aggravating it further.

Brakes boss Paul Holleran said: “Sadly Jack picked up a long term injury in December, and after scans we realised it was damage to the ACL. Jack’s been going through rehab, as fans would have seen towards the end of the season, got himself back to light training at the back end of the season and was jumping for joy at Telford - he looked alright when he was doing gambols on the pitch!

“He came back into pre-season, but we always knew that with the situation Jack was in where he went through rehab and not an operation that there was always a risk and sadly after some sessions it’s proved not to be okay.

"Jack’s got himself into a situation where his knee is solid and okay for day-to-day activities such as working and going to the gym but sadly twisting, turning, jumping and landing is where he’s found it difficult and as a result he’s taken the decision to step away from football - one to rehab his injury so he can live a normal life, and at 31 the decisions you make are different to when you’re 21. When you’re married with a child and a business, you have to weigh everything up.

“Jack Lane is like a number of players we’ve had over the years. I’ve been lucky to manage him and we’ve been lucky to have him at the club - he’s been a massive part of our success and he’s from a great family.

"It gets harder and harder every year losing players who’ve played lots of games, contributed massively and do really care about the football club. We have to try and keep evolving the club and developing younger talent, which Jack’s played an expert part in too with taking younger lads under his wing.

“We’d have all loved for Jack to come in and on the front foot to be heavily involved this season but sadly that won’t happen. First and foremost we want Jack to be okay and able to operate functionally for his business and his family. We’re sad to see him step away from football but glad to have had him for so long.

“We wish him and his family nothing but the best, and we’re sure we’ll be seeing him in Leamington over the coming months and we look forward to that.”

Lane said in a statement to the club’s fans: “I was advised to try and rehabilitate my knee rather than have an operation and I had worked hard to hit the ground running, but during training I suffered a twist on my knee which has set me back considerably.

"This has led me to take a decision to step away from football, for at least this season, to try and ensure I have the best recovery possible.

"I am looking forward to focusing my time on my wife, my girls, my family and friends and seeing what life after football is like.