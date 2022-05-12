Golfer George, 15, makes breakthrough, winning with his first ever full-length medal round

Golfer George Cornall

This included taking eight shots on the 17th, having hit his first two tee shots out of bounds!

It may not sound particularly outstanding, but this was the first time George, who is diagnosed with ASD (autism spectrum disorder) had ever completed a medal round on a full length course.

His previous competitive outing also ended in victory - the Junior Easter Cup on the Kings course at the Warwickshire GC, where he is also a junior member. His stableford score of 45 points, finished with three gross pars.

He was also successful in some of Kenilworth’s bi-monthly winter stableford tournaments.

George first had golf lessons about the age of seven, but it wasn’t until August last year that he managed to play 18 holes on a full length course.

When he was 11 his promise on the golf range earned him selection for the Warwickshire Junior County Futures programme and was also recommended to enter national and club tournaments, but his condition meant he could not cope.

“George like a number of other children in Warwickshire received a late diagnosis of autism, so for much of his youth his difficulties in taking part in sport (and mainstream school as a whole) were not understood,” said his father John.

“There were several times George had such traumatic experiences of overwhelming emotions and anxiety when trying to take part in competitions that he gave up the game entirely for months or even a year on one occasion.

"In between those times people always commented on his technical ability and powerful ball striking and this encouraged him to practice regularly and keep trying, with a view that maybe one day he might just be able to enjoy playing golf in a ’normal’ way.

"Eventually after many years of struggle and being regarded as some kind of odd-ball who played golf but didn’t seem to play, George made his breakthrough in 2021 and since then he has made rapid progress, his handicap coming down from 36 to 22 in a matter of weeks.”