New captains welcomed in at Rugby Golf Club

Captains Drive-In Rugby Golf Club (from left) Dale Marson, Julian Webster, Steve Hamp, Marie Ward, Deb Harrad and Sue Tura

The annual Captains’ drive-in took place earlier this month at Rugby Golf Club. This is an annual tradition, where the past, current and vice-captains of the Ladies’ Section and the Club take part as an inaugural event to start the new Captains’ years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the ladies’ side, Vice-Captain Deb Harrad hit a drive of 134 yards, Lady Captain Marie Ward hit a drive of 126 yards and Past Lady Captain Sue Tura hit a short drive into the hedge! Club Vice-Captain Julian Webster hit a drive of 207 yards, Club Captain Steve Hamp hit a drive of 192 yards and Past Club Captain Dale Marson hit a drive of 212 yards. This year the Club’s Assistant Professional, Jack Malone, also took a drive which measured 253 yards.