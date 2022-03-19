New captains welcomed in at Rugby Golf Club

The annual Captains’ drive-in took place earlier this month at Rugby Golf Club. This is an annual tradition, where the past, current and vice-captains of the Ladies’ Section and the Club take part as an inaugural event to start the new Captains’ years.
On the ladies’ side, Vice-Captain Deb Harrad hit a drive of 134 yards, Lady Captain Marie Ward hit a drive of 126 yards and Past Lady Captain Sue Tura hit a short drive into the hedge! Club Vice-Captain Julian Webster hit a drive of 207 yards, Club Captain Steve Hamp hit a drive of 192 yards and Past Club Captain Dale Marson hit a drive of 212 yards. This year the Club’s Assistant Professional, Jack Malone, also took a drive which measured 253 yards.
This event is all in good fun and the money raised from the “book” on guessing the distances driven totalled £135, which was split between the two captains for their chosen charities in 2022. The Lady Captain’s Charity for this year is Rugby Foodbank, while the Club Captain’s Charity is Myton Hospice.