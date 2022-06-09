Pairs play in memory of former Rugby Golf Club president

Harry Ridley, Joy Clark (who presented the trophy), Martin Weaver and Club Captain Steve Hamp

With heavy rain overnight, the bunkers on the Clifton Road course were flooded and the competition started in the rain.

Despite this, there were some good scores in the mix.

The winning pair for 2022 was Martin Weaver of Rugby and his partner Harry Ridley from Hinckley with a Betterball Stableford score of 48 points.

In second place, two points behind, were Phil Croft of Rugby and visitor Richard Farrell of The Welcombe with 46 points.

Richard Orman of Rugby with his visitor Phillip Duffin from Lutterworth scored 45 points and took third place.