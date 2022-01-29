Three new captains elected at Whitefields Golf Club

Whitefields Golf Club held their AGM last Friday and the three new captains elected were Club Captain, Paul Thompson, Seniors Captain, Steve Edwards and the Ladies Captain Angela Danby.
The director of Golf, David Mills reported that over the last two years it had been a difficult period for Whitefields and other local golf clubs due to lockdowns, but Whitefields had survived and has had many course improvements in this time with more planned for later this year.
The club secretary, Nick Hoare commented on improved golf facilities and also an increase in membership across all ages.
He also mentioned a full programme of events planned for the year ahead for all sections of the members.
The club treasurer Adrian Roberts reported that almost £5,500 had been raised for various charities, those being Marie Curie, Breast and Prostate cancer.